Police released the name of the man arrested after 4 hour standoff ata

Update: Police release name of the man arrested after 4 hour standoff at McGinn's Kaleb J. Scroggins surrendered peacefully after 4 hour standoff with police at McGinn's Pistachio Tree Ranch. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/19/update-police-release-name-man-arrested-after-4-hour-standoff-mcginns/407753001/ ALAMOGORDO - A 21-year-old Las Cruces man who allegedly kept police at bay for over 4 hours while holding 13 people and a 3-year-old child hostage was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Sunday after New Mexico State Police Tactical Team members made entry into a building at the McGinn's Pistachio Tree Ranch north of town on U.S. Highway 54/70, a State Police spokesman said.

