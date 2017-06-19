Police released the name of the man arrested after 4 hour standoff ata
Update: Police release name of the man arrested after 4 hour standoff at McGinn's Kaleb J. Scroggins surrendered peacefully after 4 hour standoff with police at McGinn's Pistachio Tree Ranch. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/19/update-police-release-name-man-arrested-after-4-hour-standoff-mcginns/407753001/ ALAMOGORDO - A 21-year-old Las Cruces man who allegedly kept police at bay for over 4 hours while holding 13 people and a 3-year-old child hostage was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Sunday after New Mexico State Police Tactical Team members made entry into a building at the McGinn's Pistachio Tree Ranch north of town on U.S. Highway 54/70, a State Police spokesman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Chesley Irwin
|144
|affrique (May '12)
|6 hr
|anonymous
|250
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Jun 12
|USM
|216
|Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club
|Jun 10
|Corlcock
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|May 31
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May 30
|Hazz Matt
|1
|Las Cruces Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC