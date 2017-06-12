Police: Ex-officer tried to extort woman

A former Las Cruces police officer was arrested on suspicion of trying to extort a woman by offering to delete explicit photos in exchange for sex LCPD: Ex-officer attempted to extort woman with racy photos A former Las Cruces police officer was arrested on suspicion of trying to extort a woman by offering to delete explicit photos in exchange for sex Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/12/las-cruces-officer-william-gonzalez-allegedly-attempted-extort-woman-racy-photos/389918001/ LAS CRUCES - A former Las Cruces police officer was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of trying to extort a woman by offering to delete explicit photos in exchange for sex, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.