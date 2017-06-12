Police: Ex-officer tried to extort woman

Police: Ex-officer tried to extort woman

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

A former Las Cruces police officer was arrested on suspicion of trying to extort a woman by offering to delete explicit photos in exchange for sex LCPD: Ex-officer attempted to extort woman with racy photos A former Las Cruces police officer was arrested on suspicion of trying to extort a woman by offering to delete explicit photos in exchange for sex Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/12/las-cruces-officer-william-gonzalez-allegedly-attempted-extort-woman-racy-photos/389918001/ LAS CRUCES - A former Las Cruces police officer was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of trying to extort a woman by offering to delete explicit photos in exchange for sex, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) 21 hr USM 216
News Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club Jun 10 Corlcock 1
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) May 31 Nojoke 44
The Thing May 30 Hazz Matt 1
Las Cruces Music Selection (Sep '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15) May 19 Nikki88 20
News Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10) May 17 ParamountGypsy 19
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,082 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC