Police continue to search for 77-year-old man Donald Fonte might be driving his 2007 Toyota 4-Runner with Louisiana license plate of ZKT753. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/06/05/police-continue-search-77-year-old-man-donald-fonte/370772001/ LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces police continue to ask the public for help locating 77-year-old Donald Fonte who has been missing since Saturday and may be in danger.

