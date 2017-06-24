North Main-Solano work causes headaches for neighbors, drivers
North Main-Solano work causes headaches for neighbors, drivers Residents expressed a variety of concerns about two ongoing projects along North Main Street in Las Cruces. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/2017/06/24/north-main-solano-work-causes-headaches-neighbors-drivers/424829001/ LAS CRUCES - Two major construction projects on North Main Street at Solano Drive are causing headaches for residents in nearby neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad lawyer tells dependent to take a double jeo...
|Thu
|anonymous
|2
|affrique (May '12)
|Thu
|anonymous
|252
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|Jun 19
|Chesley Irwin
|144
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Jun 12
|USM
|216
|Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club
|Jun 10
|Corlcock
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|May 31
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May 30
|Hazz Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC