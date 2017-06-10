NMSU tutoring mentoring programs get certification
For the spring 2017 semester, TRIO SSS certified 12 peer mentors and 10 peer tutors and Campus Tutoring certified 15 peer tutors. NMSU tutoring, mentoring programs receive national certification For the spring 2017 semester, TRIO SSS certified 12 peer mentors and 10 peer tutors and Campus Tutoring certified 15 peer tutors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club
|9 hr
|Corlcock
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|May 31
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May 30
|Hazz Matt
|1
|Las Cruces Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|May 19
|Nikki88
|20
|Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10)
|May 17
|ParamountGypsy
|19
|Robin Colts was not murdered by Debbie or James (Dec '10)
|May 17
|ParamountGypsy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC