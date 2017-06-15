NMSU receives $4.5M for Upward Bound Programs
NMSU receives $4.5M for Upward Bound Programs Upward Bound Programs help low-income and first-generation students attend and graduate from college. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/education/nmsu/2017/06/15/nmsu-receives-4-5-m-upward-bound-programs/400478001/ LAS CRUCES - The United States Department of Education has awarded New Mexico State University $4.5 million in federal grants for the Upward Bound Programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Jun 12
|USM
|216
|Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club
|Jun 10
|Corlcock
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|May 31
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May 30
|Hazz Matt
|1
|Las Cruces Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|May 19
|Nikki88
|20
|Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10)
|May 17
|ParamountGypsy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC