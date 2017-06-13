NM again ranks 49th for child well-being

NM again ranks 49th for child well-being Data show year-over-year improvement in the health of New Mexico's children, but not much else. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/2017/06/13/nm-again-ranks-49th-child-well-being/389011001/ New Mexico ranks 49th in a yearly report, released Tuesday, that looks at overall child well-being.

