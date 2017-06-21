Music on the Plaza concert time change

Music on the Plaza concert time change

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Music on the Plaza concert time change Thursday Night Music on the Plaza concert start time changes due to hot weather Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/community/2017/06/21/music-plaza-concert-time-change/417610001/ LAS CRUCES - With recent daytime temperatures above 100 degrees and an expected high of 109 on Thursday, the City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department is changing the start time for the "Thursday Night Music on the Plaza" concert. Thursday night's concert with the Coolside Collective will begin at 8 p.m. at the Plaza de Las Cruces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
affrique (May '12) 7 hr anonymous 251
News Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10) Mon Chesley Irwin 144
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Jun 12 USM 216
News Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club Jun 10 Corlcock 1
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) May 31 Nojoke 44
The Thing May 30 Hazz Matt 1
Las Cruces Music Selection (Sep '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC