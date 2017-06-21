Music on the Plaza concert time change
Music on the Plaza concert time change Thursday Night Music on the Plaza concert start time changes due to hot weather Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/community/2017/06/21/music-plaza-concert-time-change/417610001/ LAS CRUCES - With recent daytime temperatures above 100 degrees and an expected high of 109 on Thursday, the City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department is changing the start time for the "Thursday Night Music on the Plaza" concert. Thursday night's concert with the Coolside Collective will begin at 8 p.m. at the Plaza de Las Cruces.
