Music on the Plaza concert time change Thursday Night Music on the Plaza concert start time changes due to hot weather Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/community/2017/06/21/music-plaza-concert-time-change/417610001/ LAS CRUCES - With recent daytime temperatures above 100 degrees and an expected high of 109 on Thursday, the City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department is changing the start time for the "Thursday Night Music on the Plaza" concert. Thursday night's concert with the Coolside Collective will begin at 8 p.m. at the Plaza de Las Cruces.

