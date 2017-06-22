Las Cruces Municipal Court to close early due to AC loss The court is operating an abbreviated schedule until further notice due to loss of air conditioning in the building. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/courts/2017/06/22/las-cruces-municipal-court-close-early-due-ac-loss/419844001/ Deadly heat waves are going to become more frequent according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.