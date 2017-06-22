Municipal Court to close early due to AC loss
Las Cruces Municipal Court to close early due to AC loss The court is operating an abbreviated schedule until further notice due to loss of air conditioning in the building. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/courts/2017/06/22/las-cruces-municipal-court-close-early-due-ac-loss/419844001/ Deadly heat waves are going to become more frequent according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad lawyer tells dependent to take a double jeo...
|52 min
|anonymous
|2
|affrique (May '12)
|53 min
|anonymous
|252
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|Jun 19
|Chesley Irwin
|144
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Jun 12
|USM
|216
|Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club
|Jun 10
|Corlcock
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|May 31
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May 30
|Hazz Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC