Memorial to honor Richard Rundell, NMSU professor and actor "You Again" will be held Saturday at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/06/07/memorial-honor-richard-rundell-nmsu-professor-and-actor/370487001/ LAS CRUCES - "You Again," a memorial for the late Richard J. Rundell, a longtime Las Cruces actor and retired New Mexico State University language professor, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts, 1000 E. University Ave. There is no charge to attend. Rundell died May 18 after a brief illness.

