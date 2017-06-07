Memorial to honor Richard Rundell, NM...

Memorial to honor Richard Rundell, NMSU professor and actor

Memorial to honor Richard Rundell, NMSU professor and actor "You Again" will be held Saturday at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/06/07/memorial-honor-richard-rundell-nmsu-professor-and-actor/370487001/ LAS CRUCES - "You Again," a memorial for the late Richard J. Rundell, a longtime Las Cruces actor and retired New Mexico State University language professor, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts, 1000 E. University Ave. There is no charge to attend. Rundell died May 18 after a brief illness.

