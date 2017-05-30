Member of Grant County methamphetamine trafficking ring sentenced to prison 060117

Gary Lee Romero, 32, of Santa Clara, N.M., was sentenced today in federal court in Las Cruces, N.M., to 63 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release for his methamphetamine trafficking conviction. Romero is one of twelve defendants charged with methamphetamine trafficking offenses as the result of a multi-agency investigation targeting a drug trafficking organization led by Daniel Lee Jacquez, 35, of Silver City, that distributed methamphetamine in Grant County, N.M. The investigation concluded in April 2015 with the filing of a 34-count indictment against Romero, Jacquez and nine co-defendants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.