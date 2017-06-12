Meet Corey, renewable energy salesman
Meet Corey, renewable energy salesman Corey Asbill is the regional sales manager for SunPower by Positive Energy Solar Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/community/2017/06/12/meet-corey-renewable-energy-salesman/382234001/ Corey Asbill, 42, is the regional sales manager for the Las Cruces branch of SunPower by Positive Energy Solar, 510 S. Main St. Corey was born in Artesia, New Mexico, and graduated from Cloudcroft High School in 1993. He then received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from New Mexico State University.
