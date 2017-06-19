Medicaid lawsuit settled for fraction of original amount demanded
The New Mexico Human Services Department has settled with a former Las Cruces behavioral health provider for a sliver of the amount it originally demanded. More than four years ago, the department accused Southwest Counseling Center of overbilling the state by $2.8 million in Medicaid reimbursements.
