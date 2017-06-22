Man suspected of illegally touching girl
Man suspected of illegally touching girl Christopher Javier Navarro, 22, has been charged with criminal sexual contact of a minor Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/22/man-suspected-illegally-touching-girl/421831001/ Christopher Javier Navarro, 22, of the 3900 block of Schooner Loop, has been charged with criminal sexual contact of a minor, a fourth-degree felony, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Police said Navarro was at his home with the 16-year-old girl and her 17-year-old boyfriend.
