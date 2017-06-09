LCPS board members react to Skandera's departure Asked his reaction to Skandera's announcement, LCPS board member Maury Castro replied: "There was celebration about the news." Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/education/lcps/2017/06/09/lcps-board-members-react-skanderas-departure/382860001/ LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Public Schools board member Terrie Dallman has been both a teacher and an elected school official under the tenure of state Public Education Secretary Hanna Skandera, who announced Thursday she's stepping down from the post, effective June 20. Three years ago, Dallman retired from LCPS as a bilingual teacher, capping off a 17-year career.

