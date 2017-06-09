LCPS board members react to Skandera's departure
LCPS board members react to Skandera's departure Asked his reaction to Skandera's announcement, LCPS board member Maury Castro replied: "There was celebration about the news." Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/education/lcps/2017/06/09/lcps-board-members-react-skanderas-departure/382860001/ LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Public Schools board member Terrie Dallman has been both a teacher and an elected school official under the tenure of state Public Education Secretary Hanna Skandera, who announced Thursday she's stepping down from the post, effective June 20. Three years ago, Dallman retired from LCPS as a bilingual teacher, capping off a 17-year career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club
|4 hr
|Corlcock
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|May 31
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May 30
|Hazz Matt
|1
|Las Cruces Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|May 19
|Nikki88
|20
|Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10)
|May 17
|ParamountGypsy
|19
|Robin Colts was not murdered by Debbie or James (Dec '10)
|May 17
|ParamountGypsy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC