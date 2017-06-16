Las Cruces to fly garrison flag on Father's Day Veterans will raise the Garrison flag Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/2017/06/16/las-cruces-fly-garrison-flag-fathers-day/404667001/ Visitors to Veterans Memorial Park, including City of Las Cruces mayor Ken Miyagishima, right, raise the United States flag, May 20, 2016. LAS CRUCES - The city of Las Cruces' garrison flag will fly from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday in observance of Father's Day.

