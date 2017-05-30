Las Cruces police searching for missing man
LAS CRUCES, N.M. Las Cruces Police say they are asking for the public's help in finding a 77-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday. Police said Donald Fonte was last seen at his Las Cruces home on Saturday when he told his wife he was going to the dog park on Hermosa Street.
