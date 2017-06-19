Daniel Guzman, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual penetration with injury and other charges Las Cruces Man suspected in rape of 71-year-old woman Daniel Guzman, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual penetration with injury and other charges Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/19/las-cruces-man-suspected-rape-71-year-old-woman/409421001/ LAS CRUCES - A Las Cruces man suspected of sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman after breaking into a home early Friday morning has been arrested, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.