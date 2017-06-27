Las Cruces, Do a Ana County announce July 4a

Las Cruces, DoA a Ana County announce July 4 closures Most government offices to be closed in observance of Independence Day. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/06/27/las-cruces-dona-ana-county-announce-july-4-closures/434121001/ Millions attend fireworks shows and parades every July Fourth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.