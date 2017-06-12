Know of a homemade mosquito repellent? NMSU researchers have created an online survey to discover people's homemade mosquito repellents. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/education/nmsu/2017/06/12/know-homemade-mosquito-repellent/391163001/ NMSU biology professor Immo Hansen, left, and research assistant Stacy Rodriguez display household products they tested to measure mosquito repellent effectiveness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.