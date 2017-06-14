Kids explore bugs at Cub Scout Day Camp
Kids explore bugs at Cub Scout Day Camp Sunshine District's Cub Scout Day Camp introduces kids to creepy crawlers Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/community/2017/06/14/kids-explore-bugs-cub-scout-day-camp/398255001/ Cub Scout Levi Henderson, 10, let's a large millipede crawl on his hands during the Sunshine District's Cub Scout Day Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. LAS CRUCES - Eighty-one scouts from Las Cruces Cub Scout packs are taking part in all things creepy and crawly during the Sunshine District's Cub Scout Day Camp, which runs from Monday through Thursday this week at Mesa Middle School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Jun 12
|USM
|216
|Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club
|Jun 10
|Corlcock
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|May 31
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May 30
|Hazz Matt
|1
|Las Cruces Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|May 19
|Nikki88
|20
|Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10)
|May 17
|ParamountGypsy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC