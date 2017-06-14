Kids explore bugs at Cub Scout Day Camp Sunshine District's Cub Scout Day Camp introduces kids to creepy crawlers Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/community/2017/06/14/kids-explore-bugs-cub-scout-day-camp/398255001/ Cub Scout Levi Henderson, 10, let's a large millipede crawl on his hands during the Sunshine District's Cub Scout Day Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. LAS CRUCES - Eighty-one scouts from Las Cruces Cub Scout packs are taking part in all things creepy and crawly during the Sunshine District's Cub Scout Day Camp, which runs from Monday through Thursday this week at Mesa Middle School.

