Kidnapped Border Patrol agent says he feared for family

An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas tells investigators he got into a vehicle with two men who then allegedly kidnapped and attacked him to get them away from his family. The El Paso Times reports Border Patrol Agent Lorenzo Hernandez told authorities he was helping his mother at her food truck June 9 when the men asked for a ride, saying their car broke down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.