Kardashian sisters depicted in Las Cruces mural

A mural of Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian painted by artist Kausr on Locust Street may soon be replaced. Thanks to social media, word has spread that the mural of the three young girls' faces, each painted in front of a different crop - corn, squash and beans - on a wall on the corner of Locust Street and Corbett Drive, is in fact, a depiction of the three celebrity Kardashian sisters: Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, known primary for their reality TV show roles.

