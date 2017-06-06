Jury acquits Molina in 2015 fatal car wash shooting Leo Molina, 59, was found not guilty of murder in the 2015 shooting death of Gregory Fernandez, 39 Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/06/jury-acquits-molina-2015-fatal-car-wash-shooting/372599001/ Leo Molina,left, talks with his attorney Jess Lilley Monday after a Las Cruces jury came back with a verdict of not guilty on the charge of first-degree murder for the 2015 shooting of Gregory Fernandez . Monday, June 5, 2017 in the 3rd Judicial District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.