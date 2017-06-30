Indian-American held for shooting ex-wife, killing her husband
Washington, June 30 An Indian-American man wanted for shooting his former wife and killing her husband was arrested here, officials said. Sayantan Ghose, 41, was arrested at a border checkpoint near Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Thursday and was charged with the murder of Clarence Wayne Harris II and an aggravated assault of Harris' wife Amanda, police officials said.
