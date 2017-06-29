Harbison named grand marshal of parade
The parade will begin at 9 p.m. Monday at Apodaca Park and proceed south on Solano Avenue, turn east on Hadley Ave., and end at Maag Softball Complex Harbison named grand marshal of parade The parade will begin at 9 p.m. Monday at Apodaca Park and proceed south on Solano Avenue, turn east on Hadley Ave., and end at Maag Softball Complex Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/las-cruces/2017/06/29/harbison-named-grand-marshal-parade/441469001/ LAS CRUCES - Jim Harbison, a former Las Cruces Veterans Advisory Board member, has been named the grand marshal for the city of Las Cruces 2017 Electric Light Parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|affrique (May '12)
|Wed
|anonymous
|253
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Bigg Tyme
|217
|Bad lawyer tells dependent to take a double jeo...
|Jun 22
|anonymous
|2
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|Jun 19
|Chesley Irwin
|144
|Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club
|Jun 10
|Corlcock
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|May 31
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May '17
|Hazz Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC