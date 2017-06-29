The parade will begin at 9 p.m. Monday at Apodaca Park and proceed south on Solano Avenue, turn east on Hadley Ave., and end at Maag Softball Complex Harbison named grand marshal of parade The parade will begin at 9 p.m. Monday at Apodaca Park and proceed south on Solano Avenue, turn east on Hadley Ave., and end at Maag Softball Complex Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/las-cruces/2017/06/29/harbison-named-grand-marshal-parade/441469001/ LAS CRUCES - Jim Harbison, a former Las Cruces Veterans Advisory Board member, has been named the grand marshal for the city of Las Cruces 2017 Electric Light Parade.

