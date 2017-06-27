Group cautions Dona Ana County agains...

Group cautions Dona Ana County against possible violation

58 min ago Read more: Washington Times

The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government is concerned a planned discussion about the search for a new Dona Ana County manager may violate a key New Mexico transparency law. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the organization raised caution Monday at an agenda item calling for a closed-door session of the Dona Ana County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday.

