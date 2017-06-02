Friends of OMDP promotes National Trails Day on Saturday Four events will be held in the national monument on Saturday. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/life/2017/06/02/friends-omdp-promotes-national-trails-day-saturday/366037001/ Pictured is a Organ Mountain-Desert Peaks National Monument sign posted along Dripping Springs Road on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.