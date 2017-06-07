Father's Day dinner at NMSU pairs whi...

Father's Day dinner at NMSU pairs whiskey, beera

Father's Day dinner at NMSU pairs whiskey, beer and food The five-course dinner will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17 Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/2017/06/07/fathers-day-dinner-nmsu-pairs-whiskey-beer-and-food/377453001/ LAS CRUCES - A Father's Day Whiskey and Beer Dinner at New Mexico State University is promoting "hearty fine dining cuisine paired with unique top-shelf whiskey and craft beers." The five-course dinner, at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, will be served at the 3rd Floor Bistro at the Danny Villanueva Victory Club inside the Stan Fulton Athletics Center.

