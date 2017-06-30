Orlando Gomez, 43, was sentenced to 29 months in prison for coercing a 15-year-old girl into an inappropriate relationship Ex-border agent gets prison time in sex assault Orlando Gomez, 43, was sentenced to 29 months in prison for coercing a 15-year-old girl into an inappropriate relationship Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/courts/2017/06/30/ex-border-agent-orlando-gomez-gets-prison-time-sex-assault/441536001/ LAS CRUCES - A former Border Patrol agent has been sentenced to 29 months in prison for coercing a 15-year-old girl into an inappropriate relationship, according to the DoA a Ana County District Attorney's Office.

