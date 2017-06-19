El Paso gate to WSMR to close June 24, 25
WSMR El Paso gate to close June 24, 25 Access to main post area open through Las Cruces gate on Hwy. 70. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/2017/06/19/wsmr-el-paso-gate-close-june-24-25/409079001/ LAS CRUCES - The El Paso gate to White Sands Missile Range, along with portions of War Road, will be closed during the day this weekend.
