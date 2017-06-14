Durango homeless camp plans inspired by New Mexico community
According to the Durango Herald, officials have been making visits to the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope in Las Cruces to get ideas. The campground is run through donations and community support, is self-governed by people staying there, and offers showers, bathrooms and structures to protect tents from weather.
