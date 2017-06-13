A man been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of an Arizona woman who was killed in a crash near Las Cruces in 2014 Driver indicted in fatal I-10 crash that killed Arizona woman A man been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of an Arizona woman who was killed in a crash near Las Cruces in 2014 Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/13/driver-indicted-fatal-10-crash-killed-arizona-woman/393313001/ LAS CRUCES - The driver suspected of causing a seven-vehicle pileup on Interstate 10 near Las Cruces that killed an Arizona woman four days before Christmas in 2014 has been charged in the woman's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.