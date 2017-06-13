Driver indicted in fatal I-10 crash
LAS CRUCES - The driver suspected of causing a seven-vehicle pileup on Interstate 10 near Las Cruces that killed an Arizona woman four days before Christmas in 2014 has been charged in the woman's death.
