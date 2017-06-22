Driver held without bond in pedestrians' death

Carlos C. Garcia, 50, was ordered to remain in custody at the DoA a Ana County Detention Center on a no-bond hold Driver charged with murder in pedestrians' deaths held without bond Carlos C. Garcia, 50, was ordered to remain in custody at the DoA a Ana County Detention Center on a no-bond hold Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/22/driver-charged-murder-pedestrians-deaths-held-without-bond/422004001/ LAS CRUCES - A Las Cruces motorist accused of fatally striking two pedestrians last month was ordered to remain in jail without bond, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.