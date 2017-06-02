LCPD is holding its second and final physical fitness practice test at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Field of Dreams. Do you have what it takes to be an LCPD officer? LCPD is holding its second and final physical fitness practice test at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Field of Dreams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.