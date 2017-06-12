Coroner's 1908 report unveiled for fa...

Coroner's 1908 report unveiled for famed lawman

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Scott Krahling, DoA a Ana County Clerk, holds up Pat Garrett's coroner's report Friday at an unveiling ceremony of the lawman's coroner's report, at the DoA a Ana County Government Center. Josh Bachman /The Las Cruces Sun-News via AP A photo of Pat Garrett welcomes people into the DoA a Ana County Commissioners chambers Friday, where his coroner's report was unveiled to the public at the the DoA a Ana County Government Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Jun 12 USM 216
News Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club Jun 10 Corlcock 1
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) May 31 Nojoke 44
The Thing May 30 Hazz Matt 1
Las Cruces Music Selection (Sep '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15) May 19 Nikki88 20
News Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10) May '17 ParamountGypsy 19
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,265 • Total comments across all topics: 281,849,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC