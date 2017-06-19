Commercial Motor Vehicle fatality/ St...

Commercial Motor Vehicle fatality/ State Road 9

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Grant County Beat

On Monday June 12, 2017 around 4:43 p.m. New Mexico State Police officers responded to SR 9 mile post 130 for a vehicle crash. Upon arrival officers learned that a Commercial Motor Vehicle traveling in the opposite direction had a tie down restraint disengage from the load it was carrying and go into a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10) 12 hr Chesley Irwin 144
affrique (May '12) 14 hr anonymous 250
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Jun 12 USM 216
News Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club Jun 10 Corlcock 1
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) May 31 Nojoke 44
The Thing May 30 Hazz Matt 1
Las Cruces Music Selection (Sep '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC