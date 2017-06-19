Commercial Motor Vehicle fatality/ State Road 9
On Monday June 12, 2017 around 4:43 p.m. New Mexico State Police officers responded to SR 9 mile post 130 for a vehicle crash. Upon arrival officers learned that a Commercial Motor Vehicle traveling in the opposite direction had a tie down restraint disengage from the load it was carrying and go into a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|Chesley Irwin
|144
|affrique (May '12)
|14 hr
|anonymous
|250
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Jun 12
|USM
|216
|Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club
|Jun 10
|Corlcock
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|May 31
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May 30
|Hazz Matt
|1
|Las Cruces Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC