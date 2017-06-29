City Commission scraps $1.1 mil splash pad proposal
City Commission scraps splash pad 4-3 vote declares the city build new playscape and other fix other recreational amenities. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/29/city-commission-scraps-splash-pad/437702001/ ALAMOGORDO - After an hour of debate, City Commissioners voted 4-3 against building a splash pad to replace Kids' Kingdom, saying the proposal was too expensive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|affrique (May '12)
|Wed
|anonymous
|253
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Bigg Tyme
|217
|Bad lawyer tells dependent to take a double jeo...
|Jun 22
|anonymous
|2
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|Jun 19
|Chesley Irwin
|144
|Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club
|Jun 10
|Corlcock
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|May 31
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May 30
|Hazz Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC