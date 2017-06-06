Church and Water streets conversion to begin nexta
Church and Water streets conversion to begin next week The one-way streets will be converted to two-way lanes. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/2017/06/06/church-and-water-streets-conversion-begin-next-week/373919001/ Construction on Church and Water streets in downtown Las Cruces conversion project will begin in about six weeks, costing an estimated $13 million.
