Catholic organizations decry U.S. decision to abandon climate accord
Catholic leaders said President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate change agreement snubs the needs of impoverished people around the world and eschews responsibility to begin addressing the causes of global warming. They joined a broad cross section of U.S. society and world leaders and organizations in decrying the June 1 announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May 30
|Hazz Matt
|1
|Las Cruces Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|May 19
|Nikki88
|20
|Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10)
|May 17
|ParamountGypsy
|19
|Robin Colts was not murdered by Debbie or James (Dec '10)
|May 17
|ParamountGypsy
|8
|Man, 20, gets three years in prison (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Mother Nature
|8
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC