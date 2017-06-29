Camino Del Rex to be closed two months
City officials announced Thursday how long they expect two street closures, Camino Del Rex and El Camino Real Road, to last. Camino Del Rex to be closed two months City officials announced Thursday how long they expect two street closures, Camino Del Rex and El Camino Real Road, to last.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|affrique (May '12)
|Wed
|anonymous
|253
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Bigg Tyme
|217
|Bad lawyer tells dependent to take a double jeo...
|Jun 22
|anonymous
|2
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|Jun 19
|Chesley Irwin
|144
|Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club
|Jun 10
|Corlcock
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|May 31
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May 30
|Hazz Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC