Border Patrol agents at I-25 Checkpoint arrest convicted sex offender from Mexico
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces Border Patrol agents arrested a registered sex offender at an immigration checkpoint over the weekend. Ubaldo Morales Sotelo, 35, was arrested Saturday night after trying to smuggle his passengers into Albuquerque, Border Patrol officials said.
