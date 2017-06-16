ARCA to perform test launch at Spaceport America

ARCA will test the aerospike engine at Spaceport America to determine its potential for use in the company's Haas-2CA rocket. ARCA to perform first flight of aerospike engine at Spaceport America ARCA will test the aerospike engine at Spaceport America to determine its potential for use in the company's Haas-2CA rocket.

