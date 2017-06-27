2 Bksfd men plead guilty to meth charges

Carlos Gerardo Blanco, 27, and Henry Polin Morales III, 21, both of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, between November 2014 and December 2015, Blanco conspired with Morales and others to distribute methamphetamine to various drug dealers and users in Kern County and Las Cruces, New Mexico.

