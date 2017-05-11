Video captures interstate emu chase in Las Cruces
Video captures interstate emu chase in Las Cruces Emu led authorities around Mesilla and eventually on to Interstate 10, where it was captured Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2pDEf9T An emu wanders down Interstate 10 on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, as law enforcement officials work to retrieve the bird. But Las Cruces motorists were treated to the sight of the wandering bird bobbing and weaving down the interstate Tuesday as members of the Mesilla Marshal's Department, City of Las Cruces Codes Enforcement and DoA a Ana County Codes Enforcement chased and eventually assisted in the capture of the big bird.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man, 20, gets three years in prison (Jun '11)
|Apr 30
|Mother Nature
|8
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|Uphillbfp
|215
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|: WARNING: Pegasus is back
|Apr 19
|watch dog2
|1
|Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|watch dog2
|21
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Apr 16
|CONCHA PENA
|9
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC