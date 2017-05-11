Video captures interstate emu chase in Las Cruces Emu led authorities around Mesilla and eventually on to Interstate 10, where it was captured Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2pDEf9T An emu wanders down Interstate 10 on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, as law enforcement officials work to retrieve the bird. But Las Cruces motorists were treated to the sight of the wandering bird bobbing and weaving down the interstate Tuesday as members of the Mesilla Marshal's Department, City of Las Cruces Codes Enforcement and DoA a Ana County Codes Enforcement chased and eventually assisted in the capture of the big bird.

