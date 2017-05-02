Swainson's hawks return to NMSU campus
The Swainson's Hawks that have nested in the trees near Rentfrow Hall for the last few years are back again. Recently, the hawks have swooped down on pedestrians at Rentfrow, Regents Row and near the Speech Building.
