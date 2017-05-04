Sounding rocket to take 1,500 images of Sun in five minutes
Washington, May 5 - Scientists will launch on Friday a sounding rocket 320 kms up into the atmosphere, where in just five minutes, it will take 1,500 images of the Sun, NASA said. Sounding rockets take their name from the nautical term to sound, which means to take measurements.
