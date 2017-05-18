Second generation: Santa Fe Zine Fest

Second generation: Santa Fe Zine Fest

Those who remember the Riot Grrrl- and punk-fueled DIY zine movement of the 1990s - in which a pre-internet generation of teenagers and twentysomethings all over America took to their local Kinko's to lay out, photocopy, and staple personal and political mini manifestos by hand - can check out a new generation of zine producers at Santa Fe Zine Fest. The event, which takes place at the Living Room at the Center for Contemporary Arts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, features self-published zines, comics, chapbooks, and more from producers that include the Denver Zine Library and artists from Las Cruces and San Antonio, as well as Strangers Collective, Eliza Lutz, and Israel Francisco Haros LA3pez.

