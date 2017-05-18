Second generation: Santa Fe Zine Fest
Those who remember the Riot Grrrl- and punk-fueled DIY zine movement of the 1990s - in which a pre-internet generation of teenagers and twentysomethings all over America took to their local Kinko's to lay out, photocopy, and staple personal and political mini manifestos by hand - can check out a new generation of zine producers at Santa Fe Zine Fest. The event, which takes place at the Living Room at the Center for Contemporary Arts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, features self-published zines, comics, chapbooks, and more from producers that include the Denver Zine Library and artists from Las Cruces and San Antonio, as well as Strangers Collective, Eliza Lutz, and Israel Francisco Haros LA3pez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|Fri
|Nikki88
|20
|Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10)
|May 17
|ParamountGypsy
|19
|Robin Colts was not murdered by Debbie or James (Dec '10)
|May 17
|ParamountGypsy
|8
|Man, 20, gets three years in prison (Jun '11)
|Apr 30
|Mother Nature
|8
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|Uphillbfp
|215
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|: WARNING: Pegasus is back
|Apr '17
|watch dog2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC