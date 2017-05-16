Police seek help in finding man suspected of kidnapping, battery Danny Galindo Jr. is charged with kidnapping and battery against a household member. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2qoUgol LAS CRUCES - Police are seeking help from the public in locating a Las Cruces man suspected of beating his girlfriend and holding her against her will early Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.