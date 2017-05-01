Police investigate 4-month-old's death
Las Cruces police are continuing to investigate the death of a 4-month-old boy who was found by his parents unconscious and not breathing Saturday morning. Police investigate 4-month-old's death Las Cruces police are continuing to investigate the death of a 4-month-old boy who was found by his parents unconscious and not breathing Saturday morning.
